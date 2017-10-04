Erdogan arrives in Tehran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan‎ arrived in Tehran on Oct. 4 to hold bilateral talks with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Erdogan was welcomed by Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari at Mehrabad International Airport, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

The visit is taking place following recent developments in northern Iraq. Iran and Turkey both have expressed support for the territorial integrity of the Arab country.