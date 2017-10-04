Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank on increasing foreign currency lending (UPDATE)

2017-10-04 12:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 11:04)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank has no aims to increase lending in foreign currency, Hayala Nagiyeva, member of the bank’s executive board, said in Baku at a press conference dedicated to the bank’s activity in the first half of 2017.

She said that the bank mainly aims at lending in national currency.

“This can be seen in figures,” Nagiyeva said. “For example, most part of our loan portfolio and client accounts is concentrated in Azerbaijani manats.”

Loans in national currency amounted to 464.21 million manats, in US dollars - 287.28 million manats, in euros - 169.09 million manats, in other currencies – 1,000 manats, according to the report of PASHA Bank.

About 913 million manats were placed on client accounts in national currency, 1.21 billion manats - on US dollar accounts, 495.89 million manats - on euro accounts, and 27.64 million manats - on other currency accounts.