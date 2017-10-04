AccessBank increases capital to 140M manat

2017-10-04 12:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

The shareholders of AccessBank have subscribed for 4.8 million new shares worth 20 million manat increasing the bank’s charter capital to 140 million manat, said a message posted on the bank’s website.

The share emission and registration process has been completed on September 30, 2017.

“With the second capital increase in 2017 our shareholders demonstrate their ongoing commitment to strengthen the bank’s equity,” said Rolf Reichardt, AccessBank CEO. “This enables us to better serve the financial needs of our clients and to further extend our leading position in financing Micro and SME businesses”.

AccessBank was founded in 2002 by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, EBRD, IFC, KfW, the German consulting company LFS Financial Systems and AccessHolding. Being one of the leading banks of Azerbaijan, AccessBank offers a full range of banking services.