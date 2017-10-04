Baku Sea Trade Port’s cargo handling capacity increased

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Six new overhead cranes will be installed in the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Azerbaijan’s Alat settlement by mid-2018, according to a report on implementation of measures reflected in the Strategic Road Map for Development of Logistics and Trade in Azerbaijan.

Six big overhead cranes were ordered for the new port in Baku, according to the report.

“Delivery and installation of the cranes will be fully completed by mid-2018,” the report said.

In addition, an initial master plan for the port’s construction has been optimized together with experts, the project has been amended, and the port’s cargo handling capacity has been increased from 10 million tons or 50,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) to 15 million tons or 100,000 TEU.