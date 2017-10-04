Azercell’s next Exclusive shop now at Qara Qarayev Avenue of Baku

Increasing the number of Exclusive offices with a new concept all over the country, Azercell has introduced its next office this time in Nizami district of Baku in order to ensure easy access of its customers to prompt and high quality services. Located at 30\42 Qara Qarayev Avenue, the Exclusive office with the total area of 121m2 has been designed in Nordic style and provided with advanced equipment and facilities according to the new concept.

The distinguishing feature of the store is the availability of open space, easiness of services and available choices. Here, the customers can learn about any products, compare and try them. Qualified sales representatives will help the customers to make the right choice, activate services and so on. As in other Customer Service centers, this office will manage all operations (excluding call details and transfer of a mobile number from one person’s name to another). Besides, customers can get various accessories and devices, supporting mobile technologies and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit.

It should be noted that president of Telia company's Eurasia Region Emil Nilsson have also attended the shop on the opening day along with Azercell Telecom CEO Vahid Mursaliyev, and highly appreciated such initiative for the benefit of customers.

Azercell will continue to implement an Exclusive concept in its all new Nordic style offices in order to provide 4,5 million customers with high quality and comfortable services. Azercell subscribers may visit the offices, join any services and find answers to their questions.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.