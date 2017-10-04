Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank aims at diversification of investment portfolio

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank intends to expand and diversify its investment portfolio in the future, Hayala Nagiyeva, member of the bank’s executive board, said.

Nagiyeva made the remarks at a press conference in Baku Oct. 4 dedicated to the bank’s activity in January-June 2017.

She said that investment instruments in the local market are limited, so the bank intends to focus on the foreign markets in the future.

"Besides making investments in the domestic market, PASHA Bank, as part of the diversification of the investment portfolio, implied in the strategic development plan for the next three years, will expand foreign investments, including Eurobond placement," Nagiyeva said.

As of January-June 2017, PASHA Bank's investment portfolio totaled 191.88 million manat. The investment portfolio of the bank decreased by 25 percent compared to early 2017.

PASHA Bank, founded in 2007, is the biggest corporate bank in Azerbaijan.