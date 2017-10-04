Deputy PM: UN should be reformed to implement Karabakh resolutions

2017-10-04 15:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

UN Security Council resolutions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remain unfulfilled, and, unfortunately, the world community turns a blind eye to this, said Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov.

Hasanov, who also chairs the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, made the remarks at a meeting with Director-General of United Nations Office at Geneva Michael Moller on Oct. 4.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s membership in the UN, Hasanov said that the relations between Azerbaijan and the international organization are developing at a high level.

Azerbaijan supports close relations with organizations of the Geneva Office, in particular, with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, who started working in Azerbaijan in 1992, and the International Organization for Migration.

The deputy prime minister touched upon the need for structural changes and reforms in the organization after the election of new UN Secretary General, and pointed out that one of the main directions is ensuring the implementation of documents and resolutions adopted by the UN.

Moller, for his part, said that Azerbaijan is one of the most active members of the UN and that the country’s rapid development, decisions made on social and economic issues are an example.

He noted that the experience of Azerbaijan should be encouraged within the UN.