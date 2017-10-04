“Turkey, Iran to act together on Iraq issue”

2017-10-04 15:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Iran will act together in the issue of the “independence referendum” in the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq, Ufuk Coskun, editor-in-chief of the Turkish newspaper Bölgepostası and a columnist of the Milat Gazetesi newspaper told Trend Oct. 4.

According to him, the creation of a new state in Iraq is dangerous both for Turkey and Iran.

It is not excluded that the main point of negotiations between Iran and Turkey during the meeting of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani will be further steps with regards to Erbil, said Coskun.

According to the editor-in-chief, the recent visit of Iranian Chief of Staff Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri to Ankara and the visit of Turkish Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar to Tehran once again confirm that Ankara and Tehran will act together on Erbil issue.

“During the talks with the Iranian president, it is also expected to discuss the establishment of a joint Turkish-Iranian military base in northern Iraq,” noted Coskun.

It should be reminded that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tehran on Oct. 4 and he will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The two presidents are expected to discuss the Syrian crisis and the situation in Iraq, including the “independence referendum” held in the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq.