Iran, Turkey sign co-op docs in banking, cultural areas

2017-10-04 16:16 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iranian and Turkish officials signed 4 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on the sidelines of a meeting between Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan‎ in Tehran on Oct. 4.

The signed documents cover cooperation in economic, banking and cultural areas, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

The documents include an MoU for customs cooperation, an MoU for cooperation between central banks, a cooperation document between Turkish Radio and Television Corporation and Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting ‎as well as a MoU on cooperation in the field of archive materials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan‎ arrived in Tehran on Oct. 4 to hold bilateral talks with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Erdogan is also scheduled to meet with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The visit is taking place following recent developments in northern Iraq. Iran and Turkey both have expressed support for the territorial integrity of the Arab country.