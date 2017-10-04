President Aliyev: Democracy, all freedoms ensured in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, including the EU's accredited ambassadors based in Brussels on Oct. 4.

President Aliyev provided an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying that a part of the Azerbaijani territories was occupied by Armenia, ethnic cleansing policy was conducted against the Azerbaijanis, and the Khojaly genocide was committed.

Pointing out Azerbaijan-EU relations, the president hailed Azerbaijan's cooperation with the member states, particularly the developing economic cooperation. He underlined Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

Praising Azerbaijan's recent economic achievements, President Aliyev noted that the country is implementing large-scale energy and transport projects. He said Azerbaijan plays an important role in the implementation of the East-West, North-South transport corridor projects and is going to become an international transport hub.

The president highlighted the active role of Azerbaijan in the fight against international terrorism. President Aliyev emphasized that multiculturalism and secularism are preserved in the country. President Aliyev also noted that democracy and all the freedoms are being ensured in Azerbaijan.

Then the chairman of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union Walter Stevens and the EU ambassadors from France, Bulgaria and Germany accredited in Brussels made speeches.