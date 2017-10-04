Erdogan: Iran, Turkey mull development of military, economic, political relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iran and Turkey discussed the development of military, economic and political relations, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, TRT Haber news channel reported Oct. 4.

Erdogan said that relations between Turkey and Iran are becoming stronger.

Despite the fact that Ankara and Tehran planned to increase the trade turnover up to $30 billion, currently, the two countries’ trade turnover totals $10 billion, he noted.

“Iran and Turkey also agreed on the use of national currency in trade. Turkey is also interested in opening Turkish banks in Iran,” said Erdogan.

According to him, Turkey will also boost its relations with Iran in the energy sector.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tehran on Oct. 4 and he had a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Erdogan is also expected to meet with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.