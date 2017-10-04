Azerbaijan among Top 5 destinations for health tourism

2017-10-04 17:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has recently been named among Top five countries in category of "Wellness Holiday", according to results of the Internet voting of National Geographic Traveler Awards 2017.

The TourStat Analytic Agency, which published the results of the voting, reported that "Chenot Palace hotel in Gabala region of Azerbaijan is in Top 5 in the nomination "Best Resort Hotel".

Israel is the leader in this category, followed by Germany, Slovenia and Switzerland.

Some countries are leading in the following categories Greece - beach holiday, Cyprus – family vacation, Italy – excursion tour, Austria – ski tour, Argentina - adventure tour, Japan – exotic tourism, Georgia - gastronomy and agro tourism, and China - "discovery of the year".

Altai Krai is ahead of other regions of Russia on wellness holiday. Kamchatka is the leader for adventure recreation, Khakassia for eco-tour, and Leningrad oblast for excursion tour.