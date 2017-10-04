Erdogan: Turkey, Iran don’t recognize Erbil’s “independence referendum”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iran and Turkey don’t recognize the “independence referendum” in the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, TRT Haber reported Oct. 4.

Erdogan said the position of Ankara and Tehran on the issue of “independence referendum” in Erbil is clear.

He noted that Turkey and Iran will continue to put pressure on the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq.

On Sept. 25, the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq held an “independence referendum” which is not recognized by the international community.

Erdogan arrived in Tehran on Oct. 4 and had a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.