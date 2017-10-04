Rouhani: Iran, Turkey anchors of stability in region (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran and Turkey are anchors of peace and stability in the region, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said.

Rouhani made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran Oct. 4, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Rouhani said that sensitive regional issues including the latest development in Syria and Northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region were discussed during the meeting.

Tehran and Ankara are against the moves aimed at partitioning the region, Rouhani said.

Iran, Turkey seek security and stability of the region, Rouhani said, adding that the two countries do not accept sectarian plots by foreign states.

The Iranian president further said that Tehran and Ankara agree to confront disintegration of Iraq and Syria.

Fighting terrorism, under any name, among main goals of Iran and Turkey, Rouhani added.

He noted that Iran, Turkey and Iraq have no choice rather than taking serious measures to secure their strategic plans.

Rouhani further hailed expansion of bilateral ties between Iran and Turkey in recent years.

He said that the two countries will use national currencies in transactions to expand economic ties.

The two sides agreed that three border checkpoints to work 24 hours a day to boost transit between Iran and Turkey, Rouhani said.

Iran will facilitate investment possibilities for Turkish investors, the Iranian president underlined. He also said that Iran and Turkey will boost bilateral cooperation in oil, gas and tourism sectors.

Turkey expressed readiness to buy more gas from Iran, Rouhani said, adding that meetings will be held next week to discuss the details.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan‎ arrived in Tehran on Oct. 4 to hold bilateral talks with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Erdogan is also scheduled to meet with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.