FM: Armenia failed to fulfill commitment on Karabakh conflict’s solution

2017-10-04 18:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Trend:

Armenia still has not fulfilled its commitment for peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since accession to the Council of Europe, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Ambassador Zoltan Hernyes, the newly appointed representative of Council of Europe to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Oct. 4.

Minister Mammadyarov congratulated Zoltan Hernyes on his appointment and wished him every success in his future activities.

The sides exchanged views on implementation of the “Council of Europe – Azerbaijan Action Plan” and other practical projects. It was noted that Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and relevant monitoring committees.

Minister mentioned the case of “Chiragov and others v. Armenia” and touched upon the issue of non-enforcement of the judgment of the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights.

Hernyes noted that he would spare no effort to contribute to further enhancement of relations between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe during his diplomatic mission.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.