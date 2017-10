SOFAZ revenues, expenditures increased

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Oct. 4 amending the "Decree on the Budget of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan for 2017”.

According to the decree, SOFAZ’s budget revenues have been increased from 8,370,589,800 to 10,813,861,600 manats, expenditures – from 14,483,856,000 to 15,242,928,000 manats.

