Ilham Aliyev receives Italian Leonardo’s CEO (UPDATE)

2017-10-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4



President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Chief Executive Officer of the Italian company Leonardo, Alessandro Profumo.

Profumo said this is his first visit to Baku, noting that he is deeply impressed by the beauty of Azerbaijan’s capital.

Profumo said he was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo this May, stressing that he makes his first foreign visit to Azerbaijan. He said that Azerbaijan is of great importance to both Italy and Leonardo.

Alessandro Profumo noted that Leonardo is engaged in multi-faceted activities, and informed the head of state of the meetings he will have in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Alessandro Profumo on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo. The head of state recalled his meeting with previous Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo, Mauro Moretti, earlier this year.

President Aliyev described the fact that Alessandro Profumo pays his first foreign visit to Azerbaijan as a good indicator of interest in the country.

Touching upon relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, President Ilham Aliyev said the agenda of bilateral cooperation is very extensive, and noted the two countries’ cooperation in many areas, including politics, economy, energy, industry and trade.

They exchanged views on the development of relations between Leonardo and Azerbaijani agencies, including Defense Ministry, Ministry of Emergency Situations, State Border Service, SOCAR and Silkway. They also discussed prospects in the field of cybersecurity and underlined good potential of cooperation.