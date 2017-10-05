Pentagon agrees to sell $113mln worth of missiles to Japan

The US State Department has approved the sale of 56 AIM 120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) worth $113 million to Japan, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will provide Japan a critical air defense capability to assist in defending the Japanese homeland and US personnel stationed there," the release said on Wednesday. "Also included [in the $113 million sale] are containers, weapon support and support equipment, spare and repair parts, US Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support."

The AMRAAM is an all-weather, beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile used by the US Air Force, Navy and as many as 37 foreign nations, according to published information on Raytheon's website.

The missile is one of the primary weapons for many different models of American-made fighter aircraft, including F-15J, as well as for various fighters produced by other nations.

The missile is manufactured by Raytheon Missile Systems company, located in the US state of Arizona, which is the lead contractor, according to the statement.