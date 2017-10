White House says Trump has confidence in Secretary of State Tillerson

U.S. President Donald Trump retains confidence in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

“As we’ve said many times before, if the president doesn’t have confidence in somebody, that person will not remain in that position,” Sanders told reporters on Air Force One.

She said Trump and Tillerson had not spoken on Wednesday.