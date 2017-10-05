EU interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Elvhin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The EU attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan, said chairman of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union Walter Stevens as he met with speaker of Azerbaijan`s parliament Ogtay Asadov in Baku.

Stevens emphasized that Azerbaijan is a country encouraging religious tolerance.

The EU and its institutions are interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan, said Stevens, adding that negotiations are underway on the signing of a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Asadov noted that relations between the EU and Azerbaijan have been dynamically developing since 2009 on the basis of the Eastern Partnership initiative.

He emphasized that the new agreement would play a vital role in the development of future relations with the EU.

The two also exchanged views on the new EU-Azerbaijan Agreement.

On November 14, 2016, the European Council issued a mandate to the European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to negotiate a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan on behalf of the EU and its member states.

The new agreement must replace the partnership and cooperation agreement signed in 1996 and must more take into account the common goals and challenges facing the EU and Azerbaijan today.