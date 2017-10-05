Medvedev tasks to optimize railway transport of agro products to Central Asia

2017-10-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

NIgar Guliyeva - Trend:

"The Ministry of Transport of Russia, the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, together with the Russian Railways and with the participation of industry associations (associations), to work out the issue of optimizing railroad transportation of agricultural exports to the countries of Central Asia, including the cost and speed of delivery, the Russian government reported.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich reported that the government will subsidize part of the logistics costs for the export of agricultural and fishery products.

He said that this year the mechanism will be tested on individual companies, and next year there will be an opportunity to deploy it fully.