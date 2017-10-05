Tajik minister to visit Baku

BAKU / Trend / - Tajik Industry and New Technologies Minister Shafqat Bobozoda will visit Baku.

The minister announced about this at a meeting with Azerbaijani ambassador Abbasali Gasanov, the embassy in Baku said.

Touching upon the issue of the restoration of the Dushanbe-Baku flight, the ambassador said that this issue is still unresolved, and this impedes the implementation of works in the trade, economic, scientific and cultural spheres between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, despite the availability of broad opportunities in these areas.

The sides noted that Azerbaijani investors show interest in the economy of Tajikistan. the meeting participants noted the importance of creating favorable conditions for attracting foreign investments to Tajikistan, simplifying the tax and customs spheres.

The issue of supplying a wide range of Azerbaijani products to the Tajik market was also discussed.