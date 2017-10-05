Heads of Turkmenistan, Qatar mull business partnership

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani spoke on the phone Oct. 4, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The heads of the two countries discussed priority issues of the Turkmen-Qatari relations and emphasized the existence of solid potential for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the phone conversation, the sides stressed that trade and economic relations have an important role in bilateral cooperation. The parties exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the regional and global agenda. In this regard, heads of the two countries noted unswerving commitment to effective interaction within authoritative international organizations and structures.

The conversation took place at Qatar’s initiative.

Earlier, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that the country is interested in discussing the issues related to the participation of Qatar’s big financial and investment structures in the implementation of transnational Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

He made the remarks during negotiations in Doha, where the Turkmen president was on a state visit on March 15-16.

Turkmenistan’s abovementioned interest was expressed during negotiations with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Berdimuhamedov also noted that Qatar is one of leaders on the export of liquefied natural gas.

“Qatar’s experience in this sphere will be very useful for our dynamic economy,” said the Turkmen president.

Construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI was launched on Dec. 13, 2015.

The annual capacity of the gas pipeline will reach 33 billion cubic meters.

The total length of the TAPI pipeline will be 1,814 kilometers. A 214-kilometer section of the pipeline will run through Turkmenistan, a 774-kilometer section will run through Afghanistan and an 826-kilometer section will run through Pakistan.