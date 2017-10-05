IGB reveals expected time of getting building permit in Greece

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

After the issuance of the exemption decision, the company for construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will obtain the construction permit on Greek territory, said Konstantinos Karayannakos, the Executive officer from Greek side.

“Pursuant to the Greek legislation the construction permit for the Greek territory can be received once the pipeline obtains a license for a transmission system operator, which will happen after the decision for exemption from the rules for tariff, ownership and access to third parties pursuant to Article 36 from Directive 2009/73/EC is taken, expected to be adopted by the regulatory authorities of both countries in October this year, and by EU - in the beginning of 2018,” added Karayannakos, said the message on the website of ICGB AD, which is engaged in the pipeline’s construction.

On September 12, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works issued a permit for construction of IGB on Bulgaria’s territory.

The permit was issued for construction on the territory of Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Kardzhali districts.

In accordance with the order signed by the Minister Nikolay Nankov, permission is given to the contractor to carry out the planned construction and assembly works in accordance with the approved project.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.



The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas. The project’s cost is estimated at around 240 million euros.

