Capital of Azerbaijan’s energy operator up by 65%

2017-10-05 11:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

In accordance with the decision of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, the authorized capital of Azerishiq OJSC (Azerbaijan’s energy operator) has been increased by 64.9 percent - from 885.63 million manats to 1.46 billion manats (1$=1.7002 manats on Oct. 5).

The number of common shares of Azerishiq OJSC with face value of two manats each increased from 442.81 million to 730.31 million units, respectively, according to the decision.