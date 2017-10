Ilham Aliyev awards “Taraggi” Medal to Oleg Polumordvinov, Denis Afanasyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding “Taraggi” Medal to Oleg Polumordvinov and Denis Afanasyev for the services rendered to the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.