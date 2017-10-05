Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 100M manats at auction

2017-10-05 11:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold a deposit auction on October 9 to raise funds, said the CBA Oct. 5.

CBA is ready to receive 100 million Azerbaijani manats from banks, with interest rate on deposits varying from 10.01 percent to 14.99 percent.

The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform. The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days.

CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Thirty-one banks, including two state-owned ones, operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7002 manats = $1 on Oct. 5)