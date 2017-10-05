President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan for visit

2017-10-05 11:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit, the press service of Uzbek president said in a message.

Atambayev is also scheduled to meet the Uzbek president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The presidents of the two countries plan to hold talks in narrow and broad formats on topical issues of Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations.

The agenda also includes signing of the Protocol on the exchange of instruments of ratification under the agreement on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border and the Declaration on strengthening friendship, good-neighborliness and confidence between the two countries.

A package of bilateral documents related to cooperation in the field of security, defense, procedure of customs operations, statistical data exchange along with the agreements between border areas and information agencies are expected to be signed as well.