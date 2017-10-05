Azerbaijan’s Shemberev grabs gold at FINA/Airweave Swimming World Cup 2017 in Qatar (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani swimmer Maksym Shemberev, the four-time-champion of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, has won a gold medal at the FINA/Airweave Swimming World Cup 2017 in Doha (Qatar), a source in the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) told Trend Oct. 5.

Shemberev became the winner in men’s 400m medley event. The source noted that on Oct. 5, Shemberev will compete for medals in men’s 1500m freestyle event.

Azerbaijani swimmer Fatima Alkaramova took the fifth place in women’s 800m freestyle event.