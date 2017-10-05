Minister talks on launching travel companies’ register in Azerbaijan

A single register of travel companies will be launched in Azerbaijan after adoption of new law “On Tourism”, which is under discussion within the second reading in the country’s Parliament, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev told reporters in Baku Oct. 5.

“We don’t plan to return to licensing of the tourism sector,” the minister said. “However, we need a register, because today [in the tourism sector] there are people who act very unprofessionally.”

Garayev stressed that the register will allow the Azerbaijani government to make travel companies feel responsibility, so that they provide better services to customers.