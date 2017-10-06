Iran conducts 43-km of directional drilling at oil, gas fields

2017-10-06 00:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Fatih Karimov - Trend:

The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) carried out 43,498 meters of directional and horizontal drilling operations at Iran’s oil and gas fields during the first half of the current Iranian fiscal year (started March 20, 2017), said Mehran Alipour, head of the Special Operations Bureau at the NIDC.

This amount of directional and horizontal drilling is 16 percent more compared to the preceding year and was carried out in 55 holes, Alipour said.

The horizontal and directional drilling was used in the activity areas of National Iranian South Oil Company, Iranian Offshore Oil Company, Iranian Central Oil Fields Company and turnkey projects of the NIDC, the official said.

He further said that horizontal and directional drilling is used to drill erupting wells, drilling a well with multiple branches and drilling multiple wells via an offshore rig as well as drilling in inaccessible areas such as residential regions and drilling on faults.

The NIDC drilled about 142.5 kilometers of oil and gas wells the first half of Iran’s current fiscal year.

The NIDC owns 73 light, heavy and ultra-heavy drilling rigs, 70 of which are onshore.