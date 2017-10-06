At least 14 people dead after train collides with passenger bus in Russia

A shuttle train hit a passenger bus in Russia's Vladimir region east of Moscow, killing more than ten people, the regional interior ministry said early Friday, Sputnik reported.

A source in the ministry told Sputnik the death toll stood at 14. There was no immediate information about casualties on the train.

Authorities said the bus drove into the path of the train on a railway crossing at the red traffic light. The Moscow railway authority issued a statement saying the vehicle broke down.

"Tonight, at 3:39 a.m. a bus was passing a railway crossing near the Pokrov station when the engine stalled," its press office said.

The Emergency Ministry said the bus was travelling from Kazakhstan. The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said it was looking into reports about the collision.