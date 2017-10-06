Zenith Energy expands its staff in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Gulgiz Muradova – Trend:

Zenith Energy Ltd., a Canadian energy company specialized in oil and gas production and exploration, announced plans to increase employment.

Company CEO Andrea Cattaneo told Trend that currently 97 per cent of the company’s employees are local, while few expatriates work on the technology.

"We are working to increase our employment in the future within our expansion policy and we are particularly committed to hiring young workers and giving them the opportunity to develop professionally within our company," he said.

He further added that the company also eyes increasing investing in the new technology.

Today, approximately 210 .people work for Zenith in Azerbaijan.

Zenith holds an 80% participating interest in the three fields within the agreement area (Muradkhanli, Jafarli and Zardab), while a SOCAR Oil affiliate company (fully owned by SOCAR) retains the remaining 20%.

The Muradkhanli-Jafarli-Zardab bloc is located in the oil and gas area of the Yevlakh-Agjabedi-Imishli region of Azerbaijan. The bloc covers a total area of 642.4 square kilometers and offer Mesozoic sediments.

