Personnel changes in Turkmen government

2017-10-06

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A number of appointments have been made in the government of Turkmenistan.

Relevant documents were signed by the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of nine months of 2017, says the message.

Under the presidential decrees, Batyr Bazarov has been appointed as Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan; Niyazly Niyazlyev – as Chairman of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern.

Meanwhile, Selimov Soenchnazar has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Construction and Architecture, while Atamyradov Azat – as Deputy Minister of Railway Transport. Selimov Soenchnazar will also serve as interim minister of construction and architecture.