Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association issues loans worth 20B manat

2017-10-06 10:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association (AMFA) has issued loans worth 20 billion manats until today, AMFA Executive Director Zhalya Hajiyeva said at the 5th Investors’ Fair, titled “Future of Micro-finance in Azerbaijan: Difficulties and Opportunities”.

Hajiyeva noted that more than five million people received these loans.

“These loans were mainly provided to customers living in rural areas, for the development of agriculture,” she said.

Story still developing