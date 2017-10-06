Turkmenistan names rep to CIS Economic Council

2017-10-06 10:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Gochmyrat Myradov has been appointed as the country’s representative to the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The relevant decree was signed by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In 2005, Ashgabat, referring to the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan that is recognized and supported by the UN, decided to participate in the CIS as an associated member.

The country chaired the CIS in 2012 and held about 30 events in connection with this.

Turkmenistan ranks second for its natural gas reserves after Russia in the CIS area. Currently, the country supplies gas to Iran and China.

According to the Program for the Development of Oil and Gas Industry of Turkmenistan, it is planned to bring the annual production of natural gas up to 250 billion cubic meters, and production of oil – up to 110 million tons in 2030.