Azerbaijan offers expanding access to manat loans for its microfinance organizations

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

It is necessary to expand access for Azerbaijan’s microfinance organizations to manat loans, according to Chairman of Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association Suleyman Kalyashev.

Addressing the 5th Investors’ Fair, titled “Future of Micro-finance in Azerbaijan: Difficulties and Opportunities” in Baku, he noted that supporting microfinance organizations can help not only develop economy, but also improve the welfare of the population.

Kalyashev reminded that the global crisis affected Azerbaijan as well.

“As a result, devaluation of the national currency occurred in Azerbaijan, and in order to weaken its effect on borrowers, microfinance organizations restructured loans, wrote off penalties for overdue loans, and carried out a number of other activities,” he said.

