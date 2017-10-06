“Declaring 2018 as year of rapid growth in Azerbaijan is positive signal for investors”

2017-10-06 11:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Declaring 2018 as a year of rapid economic growth in Azerbaijan is a positive signal for investors, said Vusal Gasimli, executive director of Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

Addressing the 5th Investors’ Fair, titled “Future of Micro-finance in Azerbaijan: Difficulties and Opportunities” in Baku, Gasimli noted that during last month, three important events took place in Azerbaijan: the signing of a new contract of the century, the decisive speech by the Azerbaijani president at the United Nations on the territorial integrity of the country and improvement of the position of Azerbaijan in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Ranking, up to 35th position.

According to the executive director, all these events are closely interrelated and show political and economic power of Azerbaijan, and are also the result of social and economic policy of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Delivering a speech in Gobustan, the head of state noted that 2018 will be a year of rapid economic growth in Azerbaijan, I think that this is a message and a signal for investors. Having started open discussions of strategic road maps, and announced the plans in the sphere of oil production until 2050, we showed to everyone that our policy is transparent and open,” added Gasimli.

He emphasized that foreign investors should bring their investment plans in line with strategic roadmaps.