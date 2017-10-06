Will Trump gain support for re-imposing sanctions on Iran?

Tehran, Iran, Oct. 6

By Mohammad Jafari –Trend:

The US administration appears very unlikely to succeed in re-imposing fresh sanctions on Iran as the other signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal describe the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as a reliable accord.

"The European members of the Group P5+1 [US, Russia, China, France and the UK plus Germany] have adhered to their promise to be loyal to the JCPOA, signed between Iran and the major powers in 2015," Seyed Baha'edeen Hosseini-Hashemi, an Iranian expert in financial and banking sphere, told Trend.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce soon that he will decertify the landmark international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, a senior administration official said on Thursday, in a step that potentially could cause the 2015 accord to unravel, Reuters reported.

Hosseini-Hashemi added that the Group 5+1 and Iran had realized that they would see better future for their economic and strategic interests when they gathered to ink the nuclear deal to lift sanctions on Tehran in 2015.

The expert went on to say that the great international companies, mostly from the Europe, have concluded very good economic agreements with Iran, saying, "very good investments are being carried out by the foreign investors on Iran's oil and gas sectors."

"The US state-run or private companies own considerable shares of the largest European companies via exchange market or out of the exchange market, so, re-imposing Iran sanctions will inflict great financial, credit and moral losses on the US too," the expert pointed out.

Hashemi further said that the US Congress will say the last word in such cases not President Donald Trump.

"Even if Donald Trump refuses to confirm Iran's commitment to the JCPOA before the Congress in the next couple of days, the Congress won't surely approve re-imposing sanctions on Tehran due to the economic and even moral considerations," he underlined.

The expert suggests that the US president is making efforts to put Iran under more pressure through threats about fresh sanctions.

Trump seeks to provoke Iran to do a strategic mistake in order to leave the JCPOA , which will give a good pretext to the US president to materialize his objectives.

Hashemi said that Iran is an effective country in the regional and international scenes and the entire European countries, Russia and China are working hard to protect the JCPOA.

He mentioned that the Europeans are interested in continuing cooperation with Iran due to the benefits of doing business with the Middle Eastern nation.