Ali Hasanov: Globalization process didn’t bypass sphere of state language use

2017-10-06 11:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

The globalization process did not bypass the sphere of the use of state language of Azerbaijan, said Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president’s aide for public and political affairs.

He made the remarks at a conference, titled “The Role of Media in the Preservation and Development of the Azerbaijani literary language” in Baku Oct. 6.

The conference is held with the support of Azerbaijan’s National Television and Radio Council.

The Council’s Chairperson Nushiravan Maharramli, Executive Director State Fund for Support to Development of Mass Media under the President of Azerbaijan Vugar Safarli, members of the Azerbaijani parliament and others are taking part in the event.

