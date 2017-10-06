Iran’s Zarif leaves Tehran for Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has departed Tehran for Iraq to attend a funeral ceremony for the former president of the Arab country, Jalal Talabani.

Zarif leading a high-ranking delegation will attend the funeral ceremony in Sulaymaniyah city in northern Iraq, Iranian media outlets reported.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi earlier said that Jalal Talabani had a key role in bolstering friendly ties between Iran and Iraq.

Talebani who was the first non-Arab president of Iraq passed away at the age of 85 in Germany.