BTK railway to turn Turkey into key transport corridor - minister (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The region where Turkey is located will acquire an even more important status in the future, Ahmet Arslan, the country’s minister of transport, maritime affairs and communications, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Such projects as Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Osman Gazi Bridge, Canakkale 1915 Bridge as well as Eurasia Tunnel, Istanbul New Airport, Northern Aegean Port and important railway projects, which, in fact, are an addition to the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, will turn Turkey into an important transport corridor, he said.

The minister noted that trade relations as well as railway and sea communication are actively developing among countries.

"We believe that in terms of cargo transportation as well as in economic and tourism terms, the Anatolia region, the Caucasus, Central Asia and China will become even more important regions in the future," Arslan said.

He noted that Turkey also intends to become a logistics center in the region.

"Creation of logistics centers is a part of the Turkish government’s plan Vision 2023 and a lot of work is being done for that," Arslan said.

Seven of 21 logistics centers planned for construction have been commissioned, seven more are being built, the minister noted, adding that research work on creation of the remaining seven logistics centers continues and tenders are expected.

Arslan noted that revenues from the logistics sector account for about 15 percent of Turkey’s GDP.