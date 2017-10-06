Gazprom to open office in Azerbaijan

2017-10-06 12:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

Russia’s Gazprom PJSC decided to open a representative office in Azerbaijan. The decision was taken at a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors.

On July 2, St. Petersburg hosted a meeting of Alexey Miller, chairman of Gazprom’s Management Committee and deputy chairman of the Board of Directors, and SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev.

Gazprom said that the meeting participants discussed cooperation issues, in particular, the supply of natural gas to Azerbaijan.