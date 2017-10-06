Turkmenistan preparing to hold Council of Elders meeting

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting of the Council of Elders of Turkmenistan will take place on October 9 in the Ak Bugday district of the country’s Ahal region, the Watan newspaper reported Oct. 6.

The Council functions as an advisory body.

“On Oct. 9, we will hold the next meeting of the Council of Elders, where we’ll discuss the most important issues of further development of the state in the short term and mull a number of domestic and foreign policy issues, therefore, all heads should thoroughly prepare for this national forum,” Watan cited Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.