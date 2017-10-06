Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan sign contracts worth $200 million

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan signed contracts worth $200 million at the business forum held in Tashkent, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The business forum was organized within the framework of the Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev’s visit to Tashkent, where he met with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Mirziyoyev highlighted, during the meeting that only in the first half of 2017 there was a tenfold increase in trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

“If we remove still existing obstacles, this will be another boost to our bilateral relations and mutual cooperation,” said Mirziyoyev.