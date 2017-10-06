Ali Hasanov: Globalization process didn’t bypass sphere of state language use (PHOTO) (UPD)

The globalization process did not bypass the sphere of the use of state language of Azerbaijan, said Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president’s aide for public and political affairs.

He made the remarks at a conference, titled “The Role of Media in the Preservation and Development of the Azerbaijani literary language” in Baku Oct. 6.

The conference is held with support of Azerbaijan’s National Television and Radio Council.

Council’s Chairperson Nushiravan Maharramli, Executive Director State Fund for Support to Development of Mass Media under the President of Azerbaijan Vugar Safarli, members of the Azerbaijani parliament and others are taking part in the event.

Touching upon the main points of the policy of President Ilham Aliyev for the preservation and development of the Azerbaijani language, Ali Hasanov said that providing special care to preserve the purity, development and enrichment of the state language is of great importance.

“Indeed, along with the fact that the Azerbaijani language is one of the main attributes of our state, it is also an important element of the ideology of Azerbaijanism, its dual function of political and socio-cultural support,” noted the top official.

Hasanov said that the Azerbaijani language has gone through various stages of history before reaching its current level.