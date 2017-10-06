Berdimuhamedov not satisfied with low rate of maritime transport

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed dissatisfaction at a meeting of the government, pointing to low rates of cargo transportation by the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation, the Altyn Asyr TV channel reported Oct. 6.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan’s transport system has considerable reserves of production capacity, allowing it to ensure increasing volumes of transportation of goods and passengers, including those traveling through Turkmenistan to another country.

According to him, the formation of modern transport and transit infrastructure, the involvement of new territories in it means today not only the growth of cargo turnover, but also corresponds to the trends of global development.

Focusing on the development of the modern transport and communications system of country, the Turkmen head also spoke about the low rates of freight traffic by the Ministry of Railway Transportation.

It was previously reported that construction of a new international sea port is underway in the Caspian city of Turkmenbashi. Once the sea port is commissioned, there will emerge great opportunities for sending cargoes arriving to Turkmenbashi along the Silk Road from Asian and Pacific countries further to Europe via ports of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

Turkey’s Gap Insaat company plans to complete construction of the international sea port in the city of Turkmenbashi in December 2017. Annual capacity of the port will be 17-18 million tons. Cost of the project is more than $1.5 billion.

The project of the new port in the city of Turkmenbashi envisages construction of ferry, passenger and container terminals. The complex will include general loading terminal, bulk cargo terminal, polypropylene terminal, as well as shipbuilding and ship repair plants. Total area of the new port will be ​​over 1.4 million square meters. Total length of the mooring line will be 3,800 meters.

International ferry and passenger port in the city of Turkmenbashi will be able to serve 300,000 passengers and 75,000 trailers a year. Its container terminal has an average annual capacity of 400,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units).