Turkey eyes to introduce new security system in planes: minister

2017-10-06 15:46 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey plans to introduce a new security system in air transport which provides for armed escorts during certain flights, Turkish media quoted Ahmet Arslan, minister of transport, maritime affairs and communications, as saying Oct. 6.

He said currently the Turkish legislation does not permit the presence of any armed people on board aircraft, including employees of the Interior Ministry.

“A bill allowing the Interior Ministry employees being on board aircraft with arms is expected to be ready in near future. The bill will be presented to the Turkish parliament for consideration.”

Similar practice exists in many countries of the world, according to Arslan.

The minister also noted that this step will be taken to ensure flight safety.

