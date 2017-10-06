Pedro Agramunt resigns as PACE president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.6

Pedro Agramunt announced in a letter his resignation as President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), said the message on PACE’s website.



A motion for his dismissal had been scheduled for debate at the opening of the plenary session in Strasbourg on 9 October. This debate will now not take place.

“Following his resignation, the most senior Vice-President of the Assembly, Sir Roger Gale, automatically becomes acting president. In line with the PACE Rules, he shall act until the election of a new president at the following part-session of the Assembly,” said the message.