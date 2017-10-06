Tobacco Producers, Exporters’ Association created in Azerbaijan

2017-10-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Tobacco Producers and Exporters’ Association has been created in Azerbaijan, a source in the country’s economy ministry said Oct. 6.

Telman Hasratov has been elected chairman of the board of the association.

“The establishment of the association will help coordinate activities of producers and exporters of tobacco products, foster expansion of cooperation among them, accelerate development of the sphere and allow increasing production and export of tobacco and tobacco products,” Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said Oct. 6, according to the source.

Mammadov made the remarks at a meeting with entrepreneurs who deal with production and export of tobacco in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district.